In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the Big 12 conference match-up with Oklahoma State.

What can you expect from the Cowboys? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in O-StateIllustrated.com publisher Jeff Johnson.





1. How has Spencer Sanders matured? Where is he playing well and where does he need to get better?

Improved ball security is probably the most noticeable area. In his career at Oklahoma State, Sanders has had a well-earned reputation for being turnover prone. For the most part - with a notable exception of the win over Baylor, where he threw three interceptions - Sanders' ball security has been good.