In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the season opening rivalry matchup with Pittsburgh in the Backyard Brawl.

What can you expect from the Panthers? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in PantherLair.com writer Jim Hammett.





1. It was a battle for the quarterback job for the Panthers won by Kedon Slovis. What are his strengths and what set him apart? How has he looked this fall and is he ready for the role?

Pitt did have a quarterback competition of sorts during fall camp, but it was pretty well known all along that Kedon Slovis was going to be the starter. Kenny Pickett’s long time backup Nick Patti did got an opportunity to win the job, and in the event of an injury I think they feel comfortable with him leading the offense. Having said that, Slovis is a big-time player and the coaches seem very excited about him leading the offense.

Slovis had two very good seasons to begin his college career. He was the PAC-12 Freshman of the Year in 2019 after throwing for 3,502 yards and 30 touchdowns. He followed that up with 1,921 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2020 in a six-game shortened season due to COVID. He wasn’t as effective last year with the coaching change at USC, the emergence of freshman Jaxson Dart, while also dealing with some injuries. He wanted a fresh start and believed he found one at Pitt. Slovis is a natural pocket passer, but the coaches believe he can extend plays with his feet if needed, but in a perfect world Pitt wants him in the pocket spreading the ball around to the playmakers.