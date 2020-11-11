In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the Big 12 conference match-up with TCU.

What can you expect from the Horned Frogs? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in longtime TCU beat writer Billy Wessels.





1. What’s the read on this TCU team? Seems to be an up and down campaign? Has this been a surprise?

This has definitely been an up and down season. The Frogs could easily be 5-1 right now if it wasn’t for some spotty quarterback decisions. Max Duggan wasn’t expected to play the opener vs. Iowa State, but with TCU down 16-7 at halftime he came storming out of the locker room and the Frogs were only down two with the ball and four minutes left, but a dropped pass turned into an interception and the Frogs lost that one.