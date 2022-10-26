In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the Big 12 conference match-up with TCU.

What can you expect from the Horned Frogs? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in Fort Worth Star-Telegram TCU beat writer Steven Johnson.





1. What has been the reason for the quick success that Sonny Dykes has experienced?

It's two fold. There has been an improvement in the culture with a more player-centric focus that has really resonated with the team and staffers around the program. Also the Horned Frogs have found their offensive identity and have evolved from a talented, yet sporadically productive group to one of the best in the country. The roster always had talent and Dykes has found a way to maximize it with his scheme and culture.