In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the Big 12 conference road game against Texas.

What can you expect from the Longhorns? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in OrangeBloods.com writer Jason Suchomel.

Texas is 2-2 after falling to Texas Tech on the road.





1. What’s the pulse on this Texas team? Has this group underachieved so far and how is the team/fan base taking things?

Good question. After two weeks, despite a one-point loss to Alabama, most people in Austin thought this team had officially turned the corner and was on its way to a Big 12 Championship. The defense was playing exceptionally well and there’s enough talent on offense to get by, even with starting quarterback Quinn Ewers suffering an injury in that Alabama game. That all changed last weekend when Texas blew a 14-point lead to Texas Tech in Lubbock, which has people thinking this team is really no different than the one from last year that went 5-7 and couldn’t hold onto fourth-quarter leads.