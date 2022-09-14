In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the FCS opponent Towson.

What can you expect from the Tigers? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in Cumberland Times-News sports reporter Jordan Kendall.

Towson is 2-0 on the season.

1. What can West Virginia fans expect from this Towson team? Where is this program at on the FCS level this season?

The Tigers are 2-0 so far in the FCS, both wins against FCS teams. They beat Bucknell 14-13 in overtime and Morgan State 29-21. This year’s team features over 50 new players and it has shown so far. The Bucknell win was one of the ugliest wins I’ve ever seen. The defense played well and the offense had it’s moments, but the offense in particular couldn’t finish drives. The Morgan game was a much better game all around. The offense ran very well and the pass defense was really good. Against Morgan, the Tigers ran for 228 yards. The defense held the Bears to 152 passing yards.