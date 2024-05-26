West Virginia baseball will almost certainly hear their name called Monday afternoon as they prepare to head to their second NCAA Tournament appearance in as many years. However, for the Mountaineers their regional placement will dictate the likelihood the Mountaineers have of advancing.

Worst Case Scenario

Ideally for West Virginia, you avoid the top of the SEC. Whether that be Tennessee, Kentucky, Texas A&M, or Arkansas, WVU likely wants nothing to do with any of those regionals, with each of those four teams figuring to be in the top five of all national seeds come Monday. In addition, that Kentucky team dispatched WVU in a regional last season, while Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Arkansas, each only have three home losses all season. Both D1Basebal and Baseball America project there to be five ACC teams as top-16 national seeds and therefore be a regional host. Out of those teams, North Carolina seems to the best out of the group. They have only two losses at home all season, with both losses being a one-run loss. Ideally, if WVU is going to win a regional for the first time in school history, they are going to have to knock off the No. 1 seed in that region once, and possibly twice. Doing so against teams who rarely lose at home is an even taller task than just beating a good team on the road

Best Case Scenario