West Virginia (10-16, 2-11) dropped its fourth consecutive game Monday night in Morgantown, falling to No. 23 Kansas State (20-6, 10-3) by score of 65-51.

The Mountaineers battled toe-to-toe with Kansas State for most of the game, but after West Virginia tied the game up at 42 during the second half, a 14-0 run from the Wildcats proved to be the turning point and ended West Virginia’s hopes for an upset win.

West Virginia was led by Lamont West’s 16 points while Barry Brown scored a game-high 21 points for Kansas State.

West got the scoring started with a steal and transition layup for the game’s first points. Kansas State later got on the board and tied the game at 2-2 with a layup from Makol Mawien which came after Derek Culver saved the ball from going out of bounds on Kansas State’s end of the floor.

After Culver made 1-of-2 free throws, the Wildcats took a 7-3 lead with five straight points from Dean Wade. The Mountaineers then responded with a 7-0 run to take a 10-7 lead over the Wildcats at the 14:04 mark.

Brown ended West Virginia’s run with a jump shot to bring Kansas State to within a point of the Mountaineers.

With the help of three-pointers from Emmitt Matthews and Chase Harler as well as two free throws and a layup from Culver, West Virginia gained a 20-14 lead with just under 10 minutes left until halftime.

However, Kansas State would go on a 9-2 run to take a 23-22 lead. West Virginia would later take back the lead with three combined free throws between Culver and West. The two teams would go on a cold streak for a few minutes as Kansas State nearly went four minutes without scoring while West Virginia went over six minutes without making a field goal.

Brandon Knapper ended West Virginia’s field goal drought with a three-pointer, but the Wildcats would close the first half on a 7-3 run to take a 30-28 halftime lead.

A layup from Haley that was assisted by Culver began the second half scoring and tied the game up at 30-30.

Wade then hit a jumper to help Kansas State regain the lead by two points. After a Culver free throw made it a one-point game, Brown hit a three-pointer and added another basket after a jump shot from West, extending the Wildcats’ lead back to four points.

Baskets from Brown and Xavier Sneed helped Kansas State take a 42-35 over the Mountaineers later on, but West Virginia would go on a run of its own, scoring seven straight points in under a minute to tie the game up at 42-all.

The Wildcats answered the call yet again with a dunk from Mawien and Sneed’s third three-pointer of the game which made it 47-42 in favor of Kansas State with 10:33 left to play.

Sneed later connected on his fourth three-pointer of the game which was part of a 14-0 run for the Wildcats, giving Kansas State a 56-42 lead at the 7:36 mark.

Knapper ended Kansas State's run with a layup, but the Wildcats would add to their lead with a jumper from Kamau Stokes and another three-pointer from Sneed which gave the Wildcats a 17-point lead.

From there, Kansas State maintained its lead and went on to complete the season sweep of the Mountaineers.

West Virginia will take on Baylor on the road this upcoming Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.