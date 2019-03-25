Kenny Bigelow had come full circle.

From one West Virginia pro-day to the next, the defensive lineman had traveled a long road. From almost giving up the game of football while he was at USC, to transferring, having the best year of his career and finding himself where he is now it’s been a long road.

Bigelow was in attendance for the event last season in Morgantown as the Mountaineers were interested in adding him to the roster as a graduate transfer. This year, he participated in what the Delaware native referred to as the biggest interview of his life.