For the first time since 1997, a West Virginia baseball player has been selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft.

Junior right-handed pitcher Alek Manoah was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the first round with the 11th overall pick during the MLB Draft Monday night.

He was the second pitcher to be selected in this year's draft. The first was TCU lefty Nick Lodolo who went seventh overall to the Cincinnati Reds.

Manoah, 6-foot-6, 260 pounds, had a breakout season for the Mountaineers as the team’s Friday starter and ace.

After struggling with his command and control of pitches during his sophomore season, Manoah had an impressive summer with the Chatham Anglers in the Cape Cod League. There, he led the league in strikeouts with 68 in nine starts and 45.1 total innings on the mound.

This season, Manoah made 16 starts for the Mountaineers and struck out a program record 144 batters in 108.1 total innings. He went 9-4 on the year, finished with a 2.08 ERA and allowed 71 hits, 25 earned runs, 27 walks and just three home runs.

His stellar season on the mound earned him Big 12 Pitcher of the Year honors, First Team All-Big 12 honors and First Team All-American honors by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

The last West Virginia player to be drafted in the first round of the MLB Draft was right-handed pitcher Chris Enochs, who was selected 11th overall by the Oakland Athletics in 1997.