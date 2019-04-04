Boll takes different path, becomes top WVU TE target
Richmond (Va.) Collegiate athlete Trey Boll always thought his pathway to college athletics would be on the baseball diamond.
There was reason to think that as well as the 6-foot-4, 215-pounder, drew all of his early college interest there as both an outfielder and pitcher.
But fast-forward a little under six-months later and it’s clear that Boll could have a new path entirely in a completely different sport on the football field.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news