Breaking down Neal Brown's comments and previewing WVU vs Kansas State

in other news
2026 OL Jaiden Edwards impressed with West Virginia coaches
2026 offensive lineman Jaiden Edwards has gotten to know the West Virginia coaching staff throughout his recruiting proc
West Virginia dealing with key injuries on defense ahead of Kansas State
WVU could be without their top defender against Kansas State
Behind Enemy Lines: Kansas State
WVSports.com goes behind enemy lines to get insight into what to expect out of Kansas State.
West Virginia hosts No. 17 Kansas State on Saturday as the Mountaineers look to get to 3-1 in Big 12 play.
Keenan Cummings and Wesley Shoemaker bring the WVSports.Com podcast as they discuss everything related to WVU football. They talk about head coach Neal Brown's recent comments and then preview and predict WVU vs No. 17 Kansas State. They also have an interview with Kevin Fielder to talk about the Wildcats.
