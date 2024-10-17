Breaking down Neal Brown's comments and previewing WVU vs Kansas State

West Virginia hosts No. 17 Kansas State on Saturday as the Mountaineers look to get to 3-1 in Big 12 play.

Keenan Cummings and Wesley Shoemaker bring the WVSports.Com podcast as they discuss everything related to WVU football. They talk about head coach Neal Brown's recent comments and then preview and predict WVU vs No. 17 Kansas State. They also have an interview with Kevin Fielder to talk about the Wildcats.

