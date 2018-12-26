Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-26 08:23:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Breaking down West Virginia early enrollee commitments

Beu6p6iuzuwbtpeqyxtn
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

With the early signing day in the books, West Virginia will have several of their current commitments set to enroll in Morgantown at the mid-term in time for spring football. WVSports.com takes a l...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}