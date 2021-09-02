West Virginia released the initial depth chart (that somewhat matters) for the 2021 season Tuesday and WVSports.com goes through some of the items that stuck out as well as what it could mean.

--Nothing terribly too surprising. Yes, a few that definitely had to double-take but overall, many of the players you expected are in the spots you expected them to be which isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

--Nobody, and I do mean nobody, should be surprised that redshirt senior quarterback Jarret Doege is your clear cut starting quarterback. This never truly was a position battle as Doege displayed improved all throughout the off-season and in fall camp. Coaches have raved about the steps he has taken and seeing him in person in the fall it did appear as if he was playing with much more confidence while displaying better zip and placement with the football. There wasn't much mystery at QB1.

--Freshman Justin Johnson was indeed the third team running back and while that might have been a surprise to some, it wasn’t if you were paying attention. Johnson arrived in June and quickly made his presence known not only with his physical abilities but his mental acumen. Several coaches highlighted how advanced he was in that department and didn’t resemble a freshman. The real interesting factor here is if Tony Mathis, who is listed as the direct backup and had an impressive fall camp of his own, is unable to suit up against Maryland. He is currently a game-time decision and that could thrust Johnson into the fire in his first college game behind incumbent Leddie Brown.