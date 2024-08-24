For most special teams units, the operation is the most important part and there will be familiar faces surrounding both the punt and field goal operations for West Virginia.

The Mountaineers return long snapper Austin Brinnkman as well as punter Oliver Straw and kicker Michael Hayes.

"I think you got to start with the conversation with Austin Brinkman. He’s at another level right now. I know Coach Brown has said it as far as by position, most talented guys on our team and he is, he’s one of those. He’s a national long snapper, he’s got the size, he’s got the speed, he’s developed his body, he’s got the consistency, he’s got the accuracy, and at the end of the day he’s a football player, it doesn’t matter what you ask him to do, he’s going to do what you ask him to do," West Virginia special teams coach Jeff Koonz said.

Brinkman will be snapping to both Straw and Hayes, two guys who turned in successful campaigns in 2023.

Straw and WVU ranked fifth nationally in opponent punt return yards last season but the focus for this offseason was to get him healthy so he can perform at an even higher level.

"Ollie is Ollie. Ollie is a two-year starter and was one of the best punters in our conference last year. Had some things this offseason to really get him healthy, 100 percent. Battled through last year with some injuries and was very productive through that and looking forward for him to having a big season. Increased his leg strength, increased his flexibility which at that spot is critical, so feel really good about him," Koonz said.

As far as field goals go, WVU also returns Hayes who knocked in 17 of his 21 field goal attempts. Last year his four misses came from distance, registering at 48, 52, 52, and 58 yards respectively.

"Mike has really done a nice job in camp. His kickoff leg has looked really good, his field goals have looked really good," Koonz said.

Hayes also served as WVU's primary kickoff guy last season and looks to return to that role as well though he's being challenged by the WVU coaching staff in all aspects.

"The good thing is in camp, we’re making this a hard week for everybody, those guys included. We’re putting them in stressful situations, we put them in some in the game situations today and we’ll continue to do that, and to put pressure on those guys but they’ve done a nice job of answering it most of the time," Koonz said.



