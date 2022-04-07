Brookins takes in West Virginia practice, plans return trip
Munhall (Pa.) Steel Valley 2023 safety Cruce Brookins had been to Morgantown before but he experienced his most comprehensive visit to date on his most recent stop this past weekend.
Brookins, 6-foot-2, 180-pounds, was highly impressed with the approach from the coaching staff and that was aided by the fact that there were so few prospects on campus for the spring practice.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news