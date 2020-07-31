NAPLES, Fla. -- Brooklyn-based offensive lineman Armon Bethea made the long trip to Florida recently to take part in FBU’s Top Gun event. Once in the Sunshine State, he outplayed his current ranking and could be a prospect on the rise. It’s easy to see why the guard is making waves in college recruiting offices, as he’s dropped bad weight and become more athletic in recent months. Below, Bethea discusses where his recruitment stands and dishes on which schools are heavily in the mix to land his pledge.





ON SCHOOLS STANDING OUT

“Right now, I’m kind of feeling West Virginia and Louisville a little bit. Those two for sure and some others -- Georgia Tech.”





ON WEST VIRGINIA

“I just like the coaching staff and how the come at me. I like their vibe. It’s just a bunch of good guys. They’re easy to talk to.”





ON COACHES IN CLOSEST CONTACT

“I talk mostly with Coach Travis Trickett and Matt Moore from West Virginia. With Louisville, I mostly talk to Coach [Dwayne] Ledford and Coach Norval [McKenzie].”





ON LOUISVILLE

“I like them for a lot of the same reasons I like West Virginia. I like their approach to me. I really didn’t know that much about them. They just recently offered, so I’m still getting to know them and it’s been really good so far.”





ON GEORGIA TECH

“They are up thee too. I really like Brent Key. That’s a cool guy. I’ve liked his approach to me a lot. So, yeah, Georgia Tech is up there.”





ON VISITS HE HOPES TO TAKE AFTER THE DEAD PERIOD

“I want to go to Louisville, Georgia and West Virginia for sure when we can visit places. Maybe Kansas, too.”





ON A DECISION TIMETABLE

“Right now, I’m picking up offers so I’m not in a rush. I’m exploring my options.”





ON DREAM OFFERS

“I really want Florida State, Florida, Alabama and Georgia but I’m not talking to them.”



