West Virginia has invested in the future of the football program by extending the contract of head coach Neal Brown through the 2026 season.

The six-year deal will put Brown at an average salary of $3,975,000 over the length of the deal and he also will be eligible for annual performance incentives. It also increased the salary commitment to the coaching staff by $500,000 to go up to $4 million in that department.

That is obviously positive all around as Brown is compensated for what he’s done so far, but perhaps more importantly what he could do in the future as he continues to sculpt the program in his image. It’s quite literally the embodiment of the slogan that has become popular around the program. When it comes to trusting the climb, the West Virginia administration is leaving no doubt on their stance.