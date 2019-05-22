News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-22 08:23:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Brown has plan for building WVU roster through recruiting

Wxbzrixtfxvlelfxdouc
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Neal Brown isn’t above using creative measures to build his roster.

That has already been on display by taking an interconference graduate transfer at the quarterback spot when Austin Kendall moved from Oklahoma to West Virginia after just a few days on the job. The Mountaineers needed more options at that position and Kendall provides a seasoned one.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}