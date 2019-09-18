Neal Brown might have caught some attention when he made the unorthodox decision to take a knee on the point after attempt leading N.C. State 44-27 late in the game.

Well, there's a good reason for that.

The numbers made the decision for him. The Mountaineers use an analytic company in order to look at different scenarios during the game.

"At that point an extra point does you no good because there is no different between a 17 and 18 point game but worst case scenario happens an extra point is blocked and they run it back now it's a two-possession game now you bring the ability to kick onside kicks," he said. "It might be unorthodox but it makes a lot of sense."

Brown isn’t quite a baseball guy when it comes to the use of analytics.

But he understands that the numbers certainly have a role in the game of football, too.

It’s something he used during his time at Troy and he believes that it helped provide a competitive edge for his Sun Belt football team. He's doing the same in Morgantown.

But it’s how Brown uses the data that he believes is the most important aspect to it all.