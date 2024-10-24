Brown provides WVU injury update, among other items on weekly radio show

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown provided the latest ahead of the road matchup with Arizona on his weekly radio show.

--Brown said that the team is excited for the challenge and he believes that both teams will give their best effort. He felt that his football team has had a great week of practice but now they have to show it in a game.

--On the injury front defensive linemen TJ Jackson and Hammond Russell have practiced and will play. Cornerback Ayden Garnes and spear Aubrey Burks will both be out. On offense, running back Jahiem White will be back but both quarterback Garrett Greene and offensive tackle Wyatt Milum statuses are still to be determined. Both Greene and Milum have both been very limited this week but they will have a plan if those players aren't able to go in the game.

--Nicco Marchiol didn't have a lot of live work last week, but if he is called upon will be ready to go as the starting quarterback.

--Brown said that his team has high character and the results don't reflect that. His coaches and players have answered the bell this week.

--West Virginia isn't making a whole lot of the travel aspect of the game.