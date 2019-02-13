Brown, WVU playing catch up in 2020 recruiting but a plan in place
Neal Brown and his coaching staff are playing catch up.
That’s the fallout on the recruiting trail after making a transition over the last month of the recruiting process as he did after coming to Morgantown from Troy.
Catch up? But signing day has already passed and you’re likely wondering what could I mean?
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news