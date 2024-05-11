West Virginia has landed a commitment from BYU quarterback Ryder Burton. Burton, 6-foot-2, 200-pounds, announced his decision on social media with the phrase "something about the hills," he said. The signal caller also confirmed the news with WVSports.com and indicated that he had visited Morgantown.

"I committed to the whole staff," he said. Burton spent only one season with the Cougars where he did not see the field but as a high school senior tossed for 21 touchdowns and 1,972 yards. Burton is originally from Utah and has all four years of eligibility remaining. WVSports.com will have more with Burton in the near future.