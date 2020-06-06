With the recruiting calendar effectively wiped clean from mid-March until at least through July it’s fair to wonder what and if there can be any changes made to what remains of it.

Already the spring visit season, evaluation period, early official visits and summer camp/visit season has been erased leaving essentially zero options for prospects to visit college campuses for over five months.

Originally the month of August was set as a dead period as well which means that you’re likely not going to see any prospects visiting a college campus until the season kicks off at the earliest.