Center Federiko announces commitment to West Virginia

Northern Oklahoma College (Okla.) center Fede Federiko has announced a commitment to West Virginia.

Federiko, 6-foot-11, is averaging 11.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for the Mavericks and has a total of 51 blocks on the season. He is shooting 60-percent from the field.

The native of Sudan but lived in Finland also held offers from Oklahoma State, St. John's, Louisiana-Monroe, Bryant, Bradley and interest from others.

He was recently selected to the Fab 50 JUCO Freshmen.

Federiko should have at least three years of eligibility remaining in his career and is set to enroll in Morgantown in the summer.