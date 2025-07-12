Certain traits a must for Rodriguez at QB

West Virginia wants to play with 11 at all times on offense.

And that means athleticism at the quarterback position is a must. That doesn’t mean that a quarterback in the system needs to be in the mold of Pat White, but they do need to be a willing runner to make Rich Rodriguez’s offense truly hit its stride.

And the current quarterback room for the Mountaineers certainly checks those boxes as Rodriguez believes each of the options possesses good athleticism but more importantly, that willingness.

“I think we have that. These guys are all willing and if it’s called for or the way they play us is given the quarterback run I feel confident that they can do that,” Rodriguez said.

Yes, there might be some of the quarterbacks that are faster or shiftier than others but the group as a whole is one that gives the Mountaineers a chance to use the position in the run game.

“All of them as a group give that ability that we can play with 11,” he said.

That makes it more difficult to defend the offense, especially when they are running the scheme with tempo. That has only helped improve the defensive efforts, too given the number of left-handed options which forces the defense to adjust.

“I think that they've helped us with their athleticism, their ability to diagnose defense, and create some issues in one-on-one matchups, and creating space out there,” coordinator Zac Alley said.

Rodriguez felt that the quarterbacks ran the ball well in the Gold-Blue Showcase with redshirt junior Nicco Marchiol, redshirt senior Jaylen Henderson, redshirt junior Max Brown and freshman Scotty Fox all getting chances to run the offense.

“We were running them today a little bit but I think they’re all ultra-competitive. That’s what you’d think everybody would be,” he said.

But most importantly, the head coach has been most impressed with the mental makeup of the group given how much he puts on the plate of the quarterbacks.

“I don’t worry about the competitiveness in that room,” he said.