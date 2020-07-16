WVSports - Changes to commitment policy showing up for West Virginia football

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program held firm for as long as they could during the dead period but the times, they are a-changin’.

Those times refer to the policy that the coaches had adopted when it came to accepting commitments from prospects in the 2021 class. Originally, the coaches wanted to stick to only taking those pledges from prospects that had already visited campus and established a connection with the coaches.

That was the case for the first 11 commitments in the class, but head coach Neal Brown admitted that the policy was going to need to be reassessed with the dead period extending through August. Turns out, that’s exactly what has occurred with the past two pledges not falling in that original category.