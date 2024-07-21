Morgantown native and musician Charles Wesley Godwin made a national appearance on Sunday morning.

While Godwin is touring across the country right now, he was recently in New Jersey and made a stop on ESPN's Sports Center on Sunday.

There, he wore a WVU shirt, and talked about his days about growing up and being a Mountaineer fan as well as his failed walk-on journey at West Virginia.

He said he tried to walk on at WVU three times, once under Bill Stewart and twice under Dana Holgorsen.

"I was an outside linebacker and I was a too-small, too-slow. It was never going to happen but it was great thing for me to experience a little bit of adversity and failure early in my life and it guided me towards this path that I took in music. The best thing that ever happened to me," Godwin said.

Godwin then talked about his speech he gave the Mountaineers last fall when WVU was picked last in the 2023 Big 12 Preseason Media Poll. He talked about that speech which helped inspire WVU ahead of their nine-win 2023 season.

"Testament to Coach [Neal] Brown for really reviving the culture at West Virginia football. He brought me in because I think Neal knew too, making it in music, you have to face a lot of adversity and there's a lot of hard lessons to get to where we are in the music business," Godwin said.

"I was able to share my experience and some of the mentality that I've been able to develop over the years through all the experiences I've had and help those guys, pass that on to them, to be able to take that negativity they might get in their life, flip that and turn it into an asset for them."

Godwin has long been an advocate for WVU and a vocal fan for the Mountaineers. Godwin was part of WVU's uniform reveal for the Duke's Mayo Bowl game last year and he will be having a concert ahead of the Backyard Brawl on Sept. 13 this year at Stage AE.