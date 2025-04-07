Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.

1–West Virginia closes spring. The Mountaineers wrapped up spring practice with the Gold-Blue Showcase which featured almost 90-plays in a scrimmage style situation as well as some kicking competition as well as two-point plays called by the fans.

It was a chance for the fan base to get a look at the revamped West Virginia roster, albeit scaled back with not all of the roster participating and some limitations on the quarterbacks with both Nicco Marchiol and Jaylen Henderson wearing black jerseys which signified that they would not be fully live and just tagged.

Still, it was an exciting glimpse of many pieces on the roster and certainly more actual football than I expected coming into the event. Head Coach Rich Rodriguez cautioned taking too much from anything during the course of the event, whether good or bad, but the Mountaineers were able to hold more of a true practice in front of the 10,000 in attendance to showcase what the program has accomplished this spring.

Overall, Rodriguez felt that the Mountaineers made some strides this spring both when it comes to acclimating to the tempo and expectations in terms of toughness and edge that the program is looking for out of his players.

Admittedly, you're never going to get as much done as you'd like in the first spring but Rodriguez was still pleased with how much improvement his team had shown in the realms of getting fundamentally better as well as with the scheme and terminology.

The scrimmage provided the Mountaineers with a chance to also get some new players some work in that type of setting although the head coach certainly wasn't pleased with some of the issues with penalties and other items.

That's to be expected with the any new head coach taking over a program but overall while the Mountaineers aren't quite where Rodriguez would want them to be that isn't that surprising with all the changes this team has undergone.

Now, begins the evaluation process and meetings with players to further trim down the roster in order to enter the next stage of the off-season on what other transfer portal players could be added and other changes to the roster before the summer phase.

2–Hodge contract details. West Virginia hired Ross Hodge as the 24th head coach in program history and now we know the terms of that agreement.

Hodge signed a five-year deal with the Mountaineers that will total $15 million. That will pay Hodge $2,800,000 in the first season and increase by $100,000 each year of the term topping out at $3,200,000 during the final season from May 1, 2029-April 30, 2030.

The agreement also includes an automatic extension clause that is triggered in the first two years if Hodge finishes either in the top six of the Big 12 Conference standings including all tiebreakers or he leads the team to an NCAA Tournament appearance.

If that is triggered, the employment agreement will be extended for one year through May 1, 2030-April 30, 2031, and the salary increased by $100,000 to make the total compensation $3,300,000.

The contract will provide Hodge an annual salary pool of up to $1,750,000 each season for assistant coaches and support staff but not including the strength coach or trainers. That total could be increased by Athletic Director Wren Baker.

In terms of a buyout, Hodge would be required to pay 75-percent of unpaid cumulative total compensation for the remainder of the term if he ends his employment on or before April 30, 2026.

That total drops to 56.25-percent between May 1, 2026, through April 30, 2027.

And finally, 37.5-percent on or after May 1, 2027, through the end of the term.

However, those first two totals would drop to 37.5-percent if Wren Baker is no longer serving as Director of Athletics on the date that the coach terminates the agreement.

If West Virginia elects to move on without cause based on performance the university would be required to pay 100-percent of the total compensation for the remainder of the term if that occurs on or before April 30, 2027.

That total drops to 75-percent on or after May 1, 2027. And in the instance of future employment the university would only be required to pay the difference, if any, between the severance payment and the total compensation from the next position.

That clearly shows a strong commitment between Hodge and Baker to build the program long term and backs his comments made about planting roots.

There is an expense of up to $1,200,000 to enter into an employment agreement with Hodge to be paid to his previous employer and relocation expenses but those would be required to be paid back by Hodge if he would end the agreement during the initial year.

3–West Virginia adds to the 2026 class. The Mountaineers had been plenty active on the recruiting trail extending dozens of scholarship offers and hosting many more prospects throughout the course of the spring. But in terms of additions to the class, the program hadn't experienced one since the lone junior day event Feb. 1 when both Cincinnati (Oh.) Moeller 2026 tight end Sam Hamilton and Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage 2026 wide receiver Jeffar Jean-Noel committed.