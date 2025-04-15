Looking at West Virginia hoops roster needs

West Virginia is still very much in the process of constructing what the basketball roster will look like in year one under new head coach Ross Hodge.

The Mountaineers have already brought in five players through both the transfer portal and high school level with UNC Wilmington center Harlan Obioha, North Texas forward Brenen Lorient, Chattanooga guard Honor Huff, Troy forward Jackson Fields and 2025 forward Deandre Thomas.

The program also still has two other scholarship players on the roster from the previous regime in center Abraham Oyeadier and forward Haris Elezovic, although it’s unclear if they’ll remain with the team given the coaching change. But for now, both have yet to enter the transfer portal.

This is nothing new for Hodge as he was tasked with rebuilding teams during his time at the junior college level and in both of his seasons at North Texas.

So, what positions still need to be addressed with the remaining roster spots?

Even with the 7-foot-0, 280-pound, Obioha in the fold at the five spot, the Mountaineers still need more quality depth there, whether Oyeadier remains or not. Finding big men in the transfer portal market is no easy task but adding another quality option there would go a long way toward addressing any concerns when it comes to the front court.

West Virginia has some quality options at the four right now with Lorient, Fields and Thomas but each of those also could fill roles at other spots given their versatility. Still, of all the positions, this is the one where the coaches have been able to fill the most to date.

When it comes to the three this is a spot that still needs to be addressed with both traditional forwards as well as wings to get more options there. This is a position that the coaching staff will still need to get several options and you can include the two-guard here as well even with Huff on board.

The bulk of the remaining work will likely be dedicated to these spots with both size, athleticism and skill in order to mold the roster into what Hodge wants on both ends of the floor.

West Virginia could add as many as four or five players to round out the roster, with a focus on the perimeter, where help is needed most. Huff is currently the only perimeter player on the roster.

The final position that will need to be addressed is at point guard and while Huff could play that role the program is likely to target additional options with Lincoln Memorial guard Wes Enis has already visited and would be a strong pairing in the backcourt. The Mountaineers have been involved with a number of other options as well by making contact.

West Virginia has been actively attempting to fill out the roster and while the coaches have certainly already made some impressive strides, they’re still looking to add even more to round things out.