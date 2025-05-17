2026 WR Javonte Smith ready to see West Virginia

Smith, 6-foot-1, 175-pounds, will take his official visit to Morgantown June 13 and also has trips planned to Missouri May 30 and Tennessee June 20.

Jackson (Tn.) North Side 2026 wide receiver Javonte Smith has held an offer from West Virginia since January and now has locked in an official visit as well as two others.

Cornerbacks coach Rod West has been the lead recruiter for the Mountaineers and the two have developed a strong connection throughout the course of the process.

“We’re always on the phone chopping it up every day really,” he said. “I’m excited to go see the place. I heard it was amazing down there.”

It will be his first time checking out West Virginia and his mother also is excited for the trip.

West has become a reliable source for Smith in his recruitment as he answered any of his questions and wants him to make it to Morgantown in order to see what the school has to offer.

For Missouri, wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler is the lead recruiter and has come to see him multiple times throughout the season. He has been to a game there as well as a practice visit but is excited to see more about the school.

Tennessee was the first offer for Smith and he has been speaking with the coaching staff a lot on top of already seeing the school multiple times.

Smith plays on both sides of the ball in high school and is coming off a year where he posted 1,027 receiving yards with 9 touchdowns as well as 3 defensive touchdowns and 2 rushing scores. Schools are primarily targeting him on the offensive side at wide receiver.