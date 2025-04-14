Hodge announces signing of Brenen Lorient

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men's basketball coach Ross Hodge has announced the signing of Brenen Lorient to a grant-in-aid for the 2025-26 season. Lorient, a 6-foot-9, 215-pound senior forward from Ocala, Florida, comes to West Virginia from North Texas, where he played last season.

"We are thrilled to have Brenen Lorient at West Virginia University," Hodge said. "Brenen has won at every level of basketball and brings with him Final Four experience. He has improved every year and has an incredibly high basketball ceiling."

Last year at North Texas, he was named American Athletic Conference First Team All-Conference and AAC Sixth Man of the Year. Lorient played in all 36 games and came off the bench in all 36 games, averaging 11.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks per game. Among all AAC players, Lorient made the largest increase in points per game from the previous season. His 421 total points off the bench were the second most in the nation among all reserves and only one point behind the leader. Lorient's 178 total rebounds off the bench were the fourth most in the nation and 39 total blocks off the bench were the sixth most in the nation.

Lorient scored in double figures 21 times and scored a career-high 20 points twice. He had a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds and five blocks against Temple, the first time that stat line happened at UNT since 2013. Lorient scored more than 15 points 12 times, including 18 points at nationally-ranked Memphis. His 39 blocks led the team and had the team's second-highest scoring average at 11.7 points per game, while shooting 47.8% from 3-point range.

Lorient played his first two collegiate seasons at Florida Atlantic. In 2023-24, he scored a season-high 13 points against Eastern Michigan. In 2022-23, he played in 21 games, helping FAU reach the 2023 Final Four.

Lorient graduated from Calvary Christian Academy in Florida in 2022. He helped lead CCA to the 2022 Florida High School Athletic Association 4A state championship, a No. 3 end of season national ranking and a 26-2 overall record. Prior to attending CAA, he was at Forest High School in Ocala, Florida, where he was named the Marion County Boys Basketball Player of the Year.