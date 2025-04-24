JUCO edge Joshua Shanklin discusses West Virginia official visit

“What stood out to me the most was the strength and recovery you could tell they take care of their players,” he said.

Shanklin, 6-foot-4, 225-pounds, made the trek to see what Morgantown was all about and was impressed not only with the campus and the coaching staff but also with the facilities.

Los Altos Hills (Ca.) Foothill C.C. 2025 edge rusher Joshua Shanklin took an official visit to West Virginia and left highly impressed with the experience.

The junior college pass rusher spent most of his time with Jake and Jeff Casteel and both of them let him know that they see a bright future for him in the Mountaineer defensive scheme.

“They have different ways they could use me in their defense,” he said.

Shanklin believes that the defensive scheme is versatile and something that he could see himself performing well in given a lot of the formations are similar to what he has done at his junior college. He had 64 tackles and 14.5 sacks during his freshman season.

But overall, Shanklin was able to get an in-depth look at the school.

“They checked everything on my checklist for what I’m looking for in a school,” he said.

The plan for Shanklin next is to take official visits to Missouri and Arizona State with hopes of making a decision by the beginning of May. He plans to enroll at the school he selects in the summer.

Shanklin has three years of eligibility remaining.