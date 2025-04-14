Hodge Announces Signing of Honor Huff

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (April 14, 2025) – West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Ross Hodge has announced the signing of Honor Huff to a grant-in-aid for the 2025-26 season.

Huff, a 5-foot-10, 168-pound senior guard from Brooklyn, New York, comes to West Virginia from Chattanooga, where he played the last two seasons.

“We are excited to have Honor Huff be part of the Mountaineer basketball program,” Hodge said. “Honor has been part of winning, most recently the NIT championship. He has a great personality that people gravitate towards and will represent the state and the university well.”

This past season at Chattanooga, Huff led the country with 131 3-point field goals made while shooting 41.6% from 3, earning All-Southern Conference First Team honors. He led Chattanooga to the NIT title, averaging 15.2 points per game in 36.5 minutes per game. Huff shot 42.4% from the field and 82.0% from the free throw line. He matched his career high with 31 points against VMI, including shooting 9-of-10 from 3-point range.

In 2023-24, Huff earned All-Southern Conference Second Team honors and to the NABC Division I All-District Team. He started all 33 games, averaging a team-high 34.4 minutes per game. For the season, he averaged 17.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.7 steals with a 2.0 assist-to-turnover ratio. Huff shot 43.4% from the field, 38.0% (109 makes) from 3-point range and 82.8% from the free throw line. He scored 31 points with nine 3-point field goals against East Tennessee State and recorded 25 points in the win at Louisville. Huff scored double figures in all but two games, including the last 22 games.

Huff sat out the 2022-23 season due to Southern Conference intra-conference transfer rules.

In 2021-22, Huff attended VMI and was named to the Southern Conference All-Freshman Team, appearing in all 32 games with 18 starts. He finished third on the team and second among all freshmen in the Southern Conference with a 10.0 points per game average. Huff shot 44.0% from the floor, 37.7% from 3-point range and 87.5% from the free throw line. He scored in double figures in 13 games with a season-best 23 points against Chattanooga. For the season, Huff averaged 15.6 points, 2.3 assists and 1.7 rebounds per game.

Huff attended Perkiomen School in Pennsburg, Pennsylvania. He averaged 22.5 points, 4.7 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game as a senior and helped Perkiomen to a No. 25 national ranking. Huff transferred to Perkiomen from Louis E. Dieruff High School in Allentown, Pennsylvania, where he attended for three years. He holds Dieruff school records for most 3’s in a season, most 3’s in a game and the most career made 3-pointers. Huff was born and raised in New York before moving to Pennsylvania at age 15.