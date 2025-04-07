West Virginia official roster updated

West Virginia was expected to start the process of sorting out the roster with the conclusion of spring football, and that is underway.

The Mountaineer official football roster has been updated and a number of players have already been removed from it.

Among those that are no longer included are:

RB: L.J. Turner (Sr.), Trae'Von Dunbar (r-Fr.)

WR: TJ Johnson (r-So.), Dom Collins (r-Fr.), Brandon Rehmann (r-Fr.), Mykel Davis (Fr.), Andrew Phares (r-Fr.)

TE: Jackson Accuardi (Fr.), Johnny Pascuzzi (r-Sr.)

OL: Justin Terry (r-Fr.), Wesley Hancock (r-Fr.)

DL: Elijah Kinsler (r-Fr.), Makai Byerson (r-Fr.), Amir Leonard-Jean Charles (Fr.), Jonah Ulloa, Oryend Fisher (r-So.), Obinna Onwuka (r-Fr.), Romando Johnson (Fr.)

LB: Aydin Fleming (Fr.)

DB: Chris Henry (Fr.), Sammy Etienne (Fr.), Zah Jackson (Fr.), Aden Tagaloa-Nelson (r-So.)

ST: Casey Stanley (r-Fr.), Luke Savino (r-So.)