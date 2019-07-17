Clarke lists WVU among top five, visit planned for fall
Winter Park (Fla.) athlete Marcus Clarke has a top five and West Virginia is included.
Clarke, 5-foot-11, 175-pounds, also lists Tennessee, Georgia, Florida State and Miami among the five programs standing out with each of them offer what he is wanting in a school and has made him a priority on the recruiting trail.
