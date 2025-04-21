Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1, looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.

1–More additions to the hoops roster. West Virginia has worked at an almost torrid pace to add pieces to the basketball roster since head coach Ross Hodge was introduced to lead the program April 3.

And the Mountaineers added three more in North Dakota State guard Treysen Eaglestaff, North Texas guard Jasper Floyd and St. Bonaventure wing Chance Moore to bring the total to eight additions in that time.

Eaglestaff, 6-foot-6, 190-pounds, was one of the nation's most prolific scorers a season ago averaging 18.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 41.6-percent from the floor and 35.9-percent from three.

The talented guard was initially committed to South Carolina but opened his recruitment and took an official visit to Morgantown, which resulted in his commitment to the Mountaineers.

The North Dakota native was also recruited by Kentucky, Kansas and Gonzaga along with a long list of other programs.

Eaglestaff showed significant improvement in each year including averaging 9.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists as a true freshman where he shot 39.8-percent from the floor and 34.5-percent from three. As a sophomore, Eaglestaff was elevated to a starting role and averaged 14.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 43.4-percent and 38.3-percent from deep prior to breaking out last season.

Floyd, 6-foot-3, 195-pounds, spent last season with the Mean Green playing under now West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge. During that campaign, Floyd averaged 9.0 points, 3.9 assists and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 42-percent from the floor and 34.3-percent from three.

There is an obvious familiarity between the two and Floyd brings experience running the offense as well as understanding what is being asked out of him on the defensive end of the floor which along with previous addition Brenen Lorient will only help with the acclimation process for the rest of the roster.

Floyd has one season of eligibility remaining and is a true point guard option for the Mountaineers as they construct what the roster will eventually look like.

Moore, 6-foot-6, 210-pounds, is a versatile wing that could do a number of things for the Mountaineers on both ends of the floor. Moore spent last season with St. Bonaventure where he averaged 13.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while starting all but one game.

He also has had stops in his career at Missouri State and Arkansas.

Moore has the length and athleticism to put the ball on the floor and put pressure on the rim. He is at his best going downhill and is a plus finisher. On top of that, he is a very versatile defensive piece that can defend multiple positions and is a plus rebounder.

The Georgia native has one season of eligibility remaining as well and joins Eaglestaff as well as the pair from North Texas, Chattanooga guard Honor Huff, Troy forward Jackson Fields, UNC Wilmington center Harlan Obioha and 2025 forward DJ Thomas.

The Mountaineers are still very much active in the portal as well so the roster construction is still very much underway even with what is already in the fold.

2–Football roster moves. The transfer portal opened April 16 and as expected West Virginia was active in offering potential options and bringing them to campus for visits. Those efforts also led to some movement when it comes to incoming options, too.

North Alabama offensive tackle Mickel Clay committed to the program April 17.

Clay, 6-foot-5, 278-pounds, started his career at the junior college level but has spent the past three seasons with the Lions where he appeared in a total of 29 games.

The Cincinnati native played in nine games during his first year, before playing in eight games in his second where he started three of those. But last season, Clay started all 12 games at right tackle.

Clay played a total of 792 snaps last season at North Alabama, which would make him one of the most experienced on the newly constructed West Virginia offensive line. The offensive tackle graded out at 77.0 overall according to Pro Football Focus and had strong marks in both run blocking (74.0) and pass blocking (73.0). Over the course of last year, Clay permitted only three sacks while blocking and allowed just 14 hurries while sporting a pass blocking efficiency number of 98.0.

Clay has one season of eligibility remaining in his career and gives the Mountaineers another athletic tackle option that will add to the offensive line room.

The Mountaineers also added Appalachian State cornerback Nick Taylor, who spent one season with the program and recorded 10 tackles and a pass defended. Taylor, 6-foot-1, 185-pounds, played in the final seven games of the season and started one.