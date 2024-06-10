1–Another big official visit weekend leads to good news. West Virginia entered the past weekend with nine commitments in the 2025 class and after hosting the second group of official visitors the only question is just how much has that number grown.

The Mountaineers added Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork 2025 cornerback Elgin Sessions late Sunday night but if you follow the breadcrumbs it seems more could be on the way.

Social media was buzzing Sunday morning with a series of tweets reflecting good news for the football program was on the way after a successful weekend. The Mountaineers hosted a total of 15 official visitors over the weekend with three of those already committed. That means that out of the 12 uncommitted prospects on campus, the football program saw some good news out of that group outside Sessions.