1–A bounceback performance. After their worst performance of the season, West Virginia once again displayed resiliency in a convincing win 42-31 over Cincinnati at home. Apparently all this team needs to do is put bad on film in order for them to respond and play some of their best football of the year.

After the heartbreak at Houston, the Mountaineers led Oklahoma State heading into the fourth quarter and after imploding in that game they went on the road and smacked UCF. The latest disappointment was a 59-20 drubbing to the Sooners that wasn't even as close as that score indicates but this team again showed some serious resolve.

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown guaranteed that his team would perform better than the mess in Norman and he wasn't kidding as they dominated the Bearcats at home. Yes, you expect a good team to find a way to beat a 3-7 one at home, but they left little doubt in this one on a day when legendary coach Don Nehlen was honored