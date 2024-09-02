Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.

WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll break down three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.

1–West Virginia falls flat. There's no other way to say it, the Mountaineers simply didn't play their best football against No. 8 Penn State. Now, that's not taking anything away from the Nittany Lions because that's a very good football team but West Virginia didn't really give themselves a chance with unforced errors and mistakes.

The Mountaineers looked completely out of sorts at times on offense and mustered just 246 total yards and 12 points. The 85 rushing yards was the lowest total since the 76 against Iowa State at the end of 2022 and snapped a streak of 16+ games of rushing for 140 yards in the process. On defense, West Virginia wasn't able to win up front and Penn State quarterback Drew Allar tossed for 216 yards and 3 touchdowns while making plays with his feet to extend drives for his team.

It was a deflating loss, not in the sense that the Mountaineers couldn't beat a really good football team but the way it unfolded.