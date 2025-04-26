2027 WR Jacob Thomas adds West Virginia offer

And one of the latest has been West Virginia.

Pembroke Pines (Fla.) Flanagan 2027 wide receiver Jacob Thomas has been committed to Pittsburgh since March but that hasn’t prevented programs from jumping into the mix.

Thomas, 5-foot-10, 165-pounds, found out the news after speaking with his head coach who let him know that the Mountaineers wanted to extend him a scholarship offer.

“I was very excited man. I feel like I’m getting everything I’m working hard for because this doesn’t come easy and it’s not given, it’s earned,” he said.

Inside wide receivers coach Logan Bradley is the lead recruiter for Thomas and while the two are just getting to know each other he has been impressed with what he has heard to date.

“He said he’s not one of the coaches who just offers and doesn’t stay in touch. He said we are going to keep in touch every week and that automatically stood out to me,” he said.

That is especially important to Thomas as he wants to feel comfortable with the coaching staff as well as a place where he can get the right mix of football and educational opportunities.

“That is very important to me,” he said.

The Mountaineers like Thomas as a slot wide receiver due to his ability to get open and work in space. Bradley made it clear that he has a skill set that would fit in well with the West Virginia offense.

“What he likes about my game is my speed and how I can go vertical when needed,” he said.

The plan is now to try to visit West Virginia along with stops at Pittsburgh, Florida State, Auburn, Maryland, Louisville and UCF in order to get a look at a number of different places.