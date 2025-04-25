Wyatt Milum Selected in third Round of the 2025 NFL Draft

Former West Virginia offensive lineman Wyatt Milum was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 25th overall pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Milum, a native of Kenova, W.Va., started 43 of 47 games in his West Virginia career, including starting 42 straight games in which he played.

Milum was the 89th overall pick in the draft.

Milum was named an NCAA Consensus First Team All-American this past season. Milum registered a total of 37 knockdowns and had 54 great blocks during the regular season, helping lead an offensive line that ended up leading a rushing attack to 140 or more yards in 27 of his last 29 games.

Milum did not allow a sack in 34 of the last 36 games he played in, including not allowing a sack over his last two seasons at tackle.

Jacksonville went 4-13 last season, and Milum is the third Mountaineer in as many seasons to get drafted, as fellow West Virginia natives Zach Frazier and Dante Stills each got drafted in the last two seasons.