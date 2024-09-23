Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.

WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll break down three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.

1–West Virginia rallies. A week after collapsing with a 34-24 lead with 4:55 left against Pittsburgh, the Mountaineers got to put the shoe on the other foot in the Big 12 opener against Kansas. Trailing 28-17 with 5:39 remaining in the game, the Mountaineers were able to go on a 9-play 75-yard scoring drive, record a three and out, drive the field for a 67-yard touchdown drive with 26 seconds left to take a 32-28 lead.

Then on the final drive, the Mountaineers were able to force a strip sack on Jalon Daniels to close things out and give the program a much-needed win to start the league schedule off with an impressive comeback win.

It's too early in the season to speak definitively on the subject, but it's the type of win that can change the trajectory of the season especially when you consider what unfolded just one week ago. The Mountaineers essentially flipped places from the lowest of lows to the highest of highs in a major win in the league.

West Virginia is now 1-0 in the Big 12 with eight league games remaining and while it certainly doesn't erase what unfolded to get to this point the focus is now on what is left with the rest of this season and perhaps more importantly what this team can do.

The offense was able to effectively move the football in the two-minute drill and senior quarterback Garrett Greene was able to look much like the player he was last season. The quarterback threw for 295 yards and 2 touchdowns while rushing for 87 more yards and a score but it was his leadership down the stretch that stood out.

Now at 2-2, the Mountaineers will move into a much-needed bye week given how the team is currently at with bumps and bruises with a difficult month still ahead. One win doesn't make a season, but it sure beats the alternative if this one got away.

2–Bye week. The Mountaineers won't have a game this coming weekend as it will be the first of two open weeks for the football program. And it's coming at a good time considering that West Virginia is a football team that is dealing with several bumps and bruises across the roster and several players either didn't play , were limited or left the game against Kansas with safety Aubrey Burks, wide receiver Justin Robinson, wide receiver Preston Fox and cornerback TJ Crandall among that list.