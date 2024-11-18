Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.

WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll break down three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.

1–Conference title dreams are over. West Virginia was holding out hope of possibly finding a way into the Big 12 Championship game sitting at 4-2 in the league coming into the Baylor game but those are now over. Yes, I understand mathematically it can still occur but the chances of that unfolding are quite slim at best.

The Mountaineers let a lot of opportunities slip through their fingers falling 49-35 at home to the Bears for the first loss in Morgantown against them in the series.

West Virginia battled back to make it a 35-28 game before halftime after struggling on the defensive side of the ball but the unit stepped up in the third quarter and the offense had three different chances to tie the game but was unsuccessful.

Those attempts came on a fourth down from the 9, a fourth down from 35 and a punt from the Baylor 38-yard line in a frustrating defeat.

Now sitting at 5-5 overall and 4-3 in the league, the Mountaineers have been effectively eliminated from the conference title hunt and now can shift their focus over the final two games toward just attempting to qualify for a bowl game.

There is no sugarcoating the fact that this team failed to meet preseason expectations and now sits in year six of the Neal Brown era with plenty of questions about where this program is currently at and what the ceiling is with this group.

The Mountaineers rolled up 499 yards and 29 first downs and simply didn't have enough to get over the hump in a game that while difficult was certainly there for the taking. In the end, it was much of the same with miscues and missed opportunities that leaves West Virginia with two games left and sitting at exactly a coin flip on the season.

It's fair to wonder if this team has shown improvement this year and the noise is only going to continue to get louder from the fan base as the Mountaineers are now 2-4 at home this year which isn't going to get it done. West Virginia overall is now 36-34 under Brown through six years which again, isn't what anybody expected.

2–West Virginia adds to the class. The Mountaineers are now up to three commitments in the 2025 basketball recruiting class with Castaic (Ca.) Southern California Academy 2025 forward Trent MacLean announcing his commitment to the program.