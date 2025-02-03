Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.

WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll break down three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.

1–West Virginia gets back on track, but a big week ahead. The Mountaineers snapped a three-game losing streak with losses to Arizona State, Kansas State on the road and Houston at home by beating Cincinnati convincingly on the road 63-50.

Head Coach Darian DeVries basketball team had hit a wall where the Mountaineers struggled out of the gate with slow starts in those three previous games averaging just 20-points in the first half but were able to put that behind them against the Bearcats by doubling that total with 40 in the first half.

And from there, the Mountaineers were able to force Cincinnati into a number of miscues and ride out a rather surprisingly easy trip to Fifth Third Arena. It's a massive win for the current state of this team just because of the struggles and gets the program off that 13-win total which they had been stuck since beating No. 2 Iowa State.