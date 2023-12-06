West Virginia is expected to be active in the transfer portal this off-season to fill holes given changes to the process. With the one-time transfer rule now in place as well as providing additional scholarships to backfill loses to the portal. Given that knowledge and here is a look at just a few of those other players that could draw interest from the Mountaineers. *=West Virginia has offered.

* Maclin spent two seasons with the Mean Green but had a breakout sophomore campaign with 57 catches for 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns. Has already attracted a lot of offers in the portal and will have two seasons left in his career at his next stop. West Virginia is one of the programs that has offered.

* Lee wrapped up his freshman season at Shaw where he earned all-Conference honors with 26 grabs for 402 yards and 3 touchdowns. Lee has been offered by West Virginia along with a number of other scholarship options.

* Grimes spent two seasons at Wake Forest where he appeared in 19 games. A target of West Virginia out of high school, Grimes is coming off a productive season where he hauled in 20 passes for 339 yard and 4 touchdowns. He has two years left in his career and has added a handful of offers including West Virginia.

* Allen spent two seasons at Louisiana Tech where he hauled in 68 passes for 1,278 yards and 8 touchdowns. This past season he accounted for 46 grabs for 778 yards and 4 scores. Allen already has received offers from a number of power five schools and the New Orleans native would have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

* Harris spent two years with the Golden Flashes and hauled in 26 passes for 400 yards with a touchdown this past season. Harris would have two seasons left and is a native of Illinois. He has a connection with current cornerback Montre Miller. The Mountaineers have extended a scholarship offer.

*Georgia State wide receiver Robert Lewis. Lewis appeared in only 10 games last season but hauled in 61 passes for 618 yards and 4 touchdowns. The Georgia native would have one year of eligibility remaining and could provide a veteran presence for the Mountaineers. West Virginia has offered.

*Elon TE Johncarlos Miller. Miller has spent three seasons at Elon where he hauled in 52 catches for 658 yards and 7 touchdowns, with his most productive season coming this past year with 25 grabs for 453 yards and 4 scores, which is the single season record at the school. He has two years of eligibility remaining and is originally from North Carolina. West Virginia became the first power five program to extend a scholarship offer.

* VanDeMark was a target of West Virginia out of high school and after spending three seasons at Michigan State has entered the transfer portal. He has two years left in his career and is originally from New Jersey. West Virginia has offered.

*Youngstown State linebacker Alex Howard. Howard has one season remaining in his college career and is a native of Cincinnati. With the Penguins, Howard put together his best year in his final one there with 76 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. A veteran linebacker that could provide help off the edge and in other spots. West Virginia has offered.

* Wilson spent two seasons with the Orange where he appeared in 22 games and recorded 37 tackles, 6 pass breakups and an interception. The Florida native has two years of eligibility remaining and already has an offer from West Virginia.

* Stout appeared in 21 games during his time with the Hilltoppers where he recorded 73 tackles, 5 interceptions and 15 pass breakups. He is originally a native of Houston and will have two years left. West Virginia is among a long list of schools to extend an offer.

* Kilgore has three years of eligibility remaining after redshirting in his first season and then following that up with 37 tackles this past year. A former quarterback, he switched to defense and the Georgia native has already attracted several power five offers including one from West Virginia.

* Martinez spent three years at Ohio State, but redshirted this past season. He compiled 40 tackles, 1 interception and 5 passes defended during that time and is originally from Michigan. He has two seasons left in his career. West Virginia has offered.

* Malone spent three seasons with the Aztecs and he is coming off a season where he recorded 46 tackles, 7 pass breakups and an interception. He would have two years left in his career and West Virginia is one that has offered him already.

* Johnson spent five seasons at Georgia Tech where he accounted for 61 tackles, 3 forced fumbles, 1 interception and 8 passes defended. His most productive season was his final where he racked up 29 stops and 2 forced fumbles. The Florida native will have one season left in his college career at his next destination.

* Garnes had 51 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions and a sack this past year for the Dukes and would have two years of eligibility left. He is a native of Philadelphia and the Mountaineers got a look at him in person this past year.

* Gibbs spent two seasons at Rhode Island, but will have three years remaining after redshirting in his first. He finished with 52 tackles and 3 interceptions this past season and already has collected quite a bit of offers including West Virginia.

* The Washington native spent just one season at Colorado State where he recorded 19 tackles and an interception. He has three years of eligibility remaining and has already added a number of power five schools to his list including West Virginia.

*Bucknell DB Ethan Robinson Over his three years he recorded 154 Tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 25 pass breakups, 5 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles. Last season he had 50 tackles and 3 interceptions. Robinson will have one year left and is a native of New York.

*Guelph DB Devynn Cromwell Cromwell is the rare Canadian University player in the transfer portal and is coming off a season where he had 21 tackles, 2 picks and 7 passes defended. Has taken an official visit to Texas Tech and is set to do so to West Virginia this weekend.

West Virginia targeted Wells last year when he left James Madison but were unsuccessful. In 2022, Wells had 928 yards and six touchdowns for the Gamecocks but played in only three games this past season recording 37 yards and a touchdown. The Richmond native should have one season left in his career.

Henry was a target of West Virginia during his initial recruitment and is coming off a year where he appeared in 12 games and hauled in 24 receptions for 195 yards and 3 touchdowns. Henry would have two years left at his next stop and could be a player that the Mountaineers look back to with a need at wide receiver.

Miller redshirted after a season-ending injury in his first year and then appeared in just six games this past season without recording any statistics. Entered the transfer portal and it remains to be seen if West Virginia will kick the tires, but the program does have a history here recruiting him hard during his initial recruitment.

Costal Carolina wide receiver Jared Brown. Brown redshirted during his first season but over the next two hauled in 107 catches for 1,529 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has eclipsed the 700-yard mark in each of the past two seasons and would have two years of eligibility left in his career. The Georgia native averaged over 14 yards per catch.

A graduate transfer, Cook posted 61 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks during his time with the Blue Raiders and will be one of the most highly coveted linemen in the portal. The three technique wrapped up this year with He totaled 22 tackles, six tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, a pass breakup and an interception and will be a tough pull for the Mountaineers considered all the teams already involved.

Young was once committed to West Virginia before flipping to the Spartans and spent two seasons there with their football program. He appeared in 20 games and the Georgia native saw his time increase this past year with 26 tackles and 1.5 sacks while seeing the field in every contest. The history here makes him an attractive option and he would have two years of eligibility left at his next stop.

Clark spent five years at North Carolina State but will have one season of eligibility remaining at his next location after entering the transfer portal. Over his career the North Carolina native racked up 72 tackles and 4 sacks and is being targeted as a veteran defensive lineman that can help schools.

San Diego State linebacker Cooper McDonald. McDonald started his career at Washington but has spent the past two with the Aztecs where he racked up 77 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. The Texas native has already drawn the attention of several programs and is a veteran linebacker option that would have one season left in his college career.

Duke linebacker Dorian Mausi. Mausi spent four seasons with Duke, two of which he was a starter at the linebacker spot. He finished 2023 with 61 tackles, an interception and half a sack while recording 193 tackles over the course of his career. He would have one year left.

Pride saw action in 26 games over his two seasons with Clemson and this past year had 14 tackles and 4 passes defended. The Missouri native was once an offer from West Virginia out of high school and with two years left could get plenty of attention.

Brown appeared in 10 games as a true freshman, but only 4 in his second season which would preserve a redshirt year. He collected just 9 total tackles and 3 passes defended during that time but would have three years remaining in his career. A young, talented option that still has a lot of eligibility in front of him.

The Alabama native spent four seasons at Duke but will now use his COVID-19 season elsewhere after a senior year where he racked up 82 tackles, a sack and a pick. Stinson has yet to be offered by West Virginia but could fill an obvious need in the secondary.

Old Dominion defensive back Terry Jones. Jones is coming off a year where he accounted for 104 tackles and a forced fumble and that is after consecutive campaigns with 60+ stops. The Baltimore native should have one year left in his career and would be a good option as a strong tackling safety.

Fairmont State defensive back Jovon Jackson. Jackson appeared in 32 games during his time with the Falcons and is coming off consecutive seasons where he recorded 82 tackles. He also had a pick in each of those years. Jackson, a native of Virginia, would have one year left at his next location.

Burrell spent five years at Tennessee and will have one season left at his next stop after he totaled 8 tackles and an interception across 10 games last season. A veteran defensive back that is originally from Georgia.