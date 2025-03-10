Advertisement
Published Mar 10, 2025
Examining the NET Rankings across the Big 12 Conference
Keenan Cummings  •  WVSports
Managing Editor
WVSports.com examines the NET Rankings for the entire Big 12 Conference and see where each of the 16 teams stack up in terms of the key metrics.


NET Rankings for the Big 12
TeamRecordNET RankingQuadrant 1 Record

Houston

27-4

3

10-3

Texas Tech

24-7

7

8-4

Iowa State

23-8

9

7-6

Arizona

20-11

13

7-11

Kansas

20-11

18

5-10

BYU

23-8

26

5-6

Baylor

17-13

33

5-11

West Virginia

19-12

47

6-10

Cincinnati

17-14

50

1-11

Utah

16-15

67

2-10

Arizona State

13-18

72

4-13

Kansas State

15-16

75

5-8

UCF

16-15

78

3-10

TCU

16-15

80

4-9

Colorado

12-19

91

1-13

Oklahoma State

15-16

94

1-12

--The Average NET Ranking for the 16 Big 12 teams is 47.6.

--A total of 9 of the 16 teams are perched inside the top 50. All of the teams are in the top 100 of the NET.

----------

