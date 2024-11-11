How does West Virginia fill out the 2025 class needs with recruiting?

The Mountaineers has had a big summer on the recruiting trail but there are still needs left to fill. Which ones take priority with the remaining slots?

West Virginia has 21 current commitments in the 2025 recruiting class so how will the coaching staff go about filling the rest of the remaining slots?

The Mountaineers have filled the needs at quarterback with a commitment from Mentor (Oh.) 2025 quarterback Scotty Fox and running back with Coconut Creek (Fla.) American Heritage 2025 running back Deandre Desinor picking the program. As for the rest of the positions the program has three wide receivers in Cheshire (Ct.) Academy 2025 wide receiver Teriq Mallory, Drexel Hill (Pa.) Monsignor Bonner 2025 wide receiver Jalil Hall and Hurricane (W.Va.) 2025 wide receiver Tyshawn Dues, one tight end in De Forest (Wi.) 2025 tight end Jackson Accuardi and two offensive linemen in Olney (Md.) Good Counsel 2025 offensive lineman Gavin Crawford andOlney (Md.) Good Counsel 2025 offensive lineman Eidan Buchanan.

On the defensive side, the Mountaineers have five defensive line commitments in Nashville (Tn.) Lipscomb Academy defensive lineman Amir Leonard-Jean Charles, Miami (Fla.) Northwestern 2025 defensive end Wilnerson Telemaque, Cleveland Heights (Oh.) 2025 defensive lineman Brandon Caesar, Upper Marlboro (Md.) Wise 2025 defensive lineman Taylor Brown and Huntingtown (Md.) 2025 defensive lineman Evan Powell, one linebacker in Douglasville (Ga.) 2025 linebacker Michael Hastie, one pass rushing linebacker in Coconut Creek (Fla.) Monarch 2025 defensive end Romando Johnson and six defensive backs in Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal 2025 defensive back Terrance Edwards, Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork 2025 cornerback Elgin Sessions, Tampa (Fla.) Gaither 2025 cornerback Serious Stinyard, Lakeland (Fla.) 2025 defensive back Sammy Etienne, Huntington (W.Va.) 2025 safety Zah Jackson and Wyndmoor (Pa.) La Salle College High School 2025 spear Chris Fileppo

So what positions are left to fill?

The Mountaineers should not take another quarterback with Fox filling the need in he 2025 cycle while the same can be said with Desinor at running back.

Tight end remains a position that could potentially have another addition depending on the options that are there by the time senior evaluations roll around.

West Virginia could still add at least one more at wide receiver to round out that position group although that would only be for the right addition likely a slot type that can create after the catch.

On the offensive line, the Mountaineers are looking for an offensive tackle type to round out what is already in the fold as well as an interior option.

That means overall, the offensive side of the ball could still take anywhere from 1-2 more players at the various spots.

On the defensive line West Virginia has five commitments at this time, but the program could look at adding at least one more depending on the options.

Inside linebacker won't be as heavily hit this cycle but the Mountaineers could still add one more outside Hastie while outside linebacker at spur is likely full with Johnson but there is the possibility that the coaches add another depending on what's out there.

The defensive backfield has been hit heavily in this class and are likely full although there is the possibility that one more could be in the group.

That means that on defense the Mountaineers still need to add as many as 1-2.