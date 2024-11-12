2026 DL Carter Gooden adds West Virginia to his list

Even at these early stages of the process, Marion (Ma.) Tabor Academy 2026 pass rusher Carter Gooden already has options when it comes to his recruitment. Gooden, 6-foot-4, 235-pounds, has collected scholarship offers from places such as Texas A&M, Michigan State, Boston College, Syracuse and Connecticut. But now West Virginia has jumped into the race.

The Mountaineers extended a scholarship offer in November when defensive line coach AJ Jackson got in contact with the talented defensive lineman to let him know that the program was offering him. “I was honored to receive the offer from West Virginia, and I think it’s a great opportunity,” he said. Gooden is just starting to look at his options when it comes to his recruitment so right now he isn’t sure where all he will visit when it comes to his various opportunities. But he is excited about finding out more about the program as his recruitment continues to evolve. Each of the programs are targeting Gooden as a defensive end or pass rusher and his success on the field this past season should only lead to even more options in the future.