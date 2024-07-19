WVSports.com takes a look back at the four-star pass-catching commits on Rivals.com since 2002. How did they fare in Morgantown and how have the Mountaineers hit at the position when it comes to the top-rated? We examine how it's turned out and how the Mountaineers have done with pass catchers.

Receiving statistics at West Virginia: none Jones was part of West Virginia's early expansion into Texas but much like the experiment as a whole, things didn't work out between the two. He would never arrive in Morgantown and ended up at Tulsa.



Receiving statistics at West Virginia: none A two-time Kennedy Award winner, Barrett failed to qualify in his first season after high school and after legal troubles he was able to get into West Virginia the next year as an invited walk-on. But after several more off the field issues, Barrett was dismissed from the team. Was the MVP of the spring game before his dismissal with five catches for 105-yards.

Receiving statistics at West Virginia: 288 receptions, 3,413 yards and 29 touchdowns Appeared in 52 games, started 37 - 110 carries for 1033 yards and 6 touchdowns, 288 receptions for 3,413 yards and 29 touchdowns, along with 5 return touchdowns - Austin put together a prolific career in Morgantown and will be long remembered as not only one of the best players to put on a Mountaineers jersey, but one of the most explosive. Was selected by the St. Louis Rams in the first round of the 2013 NFL draft.

Receiving statistics at West Virginia: 210 receptions, 3,218 yards and 41 touchdowns Appeared in 39 games, started 32 - 210 receptions, 3,218 yards and 41-touchdowns - Bailey was the second half of the Miramar duo to commit to West Virginia along with Geno Smith and he didn't disappoint after a redshirt season leaving school as one of the most productive wide receivers to wear a Mountaineers jersey.

Receiving statistics at West Virginia: none Long signed two LOIs with West Virginia, one out of high school and then again after spending a semester at Hargrave. He would enroll at West Virginia the following January only to leave the program before ever participating in a spring practice. He would take a well-traveled path to end up at Maryland where he hauled in 83 passes for 1,064 yards and 3 touchdowns in two seasons with the Terrapins.

Receiving statistics at West Virginia: none Heastie was one of the highest billed wide receivers to sign with West Virginia at the time but his career would be anything but. After never seeing the field during his first season on campus, the Rivals.com four-star wide receiver requested a release and moved on from Morgantown.

Receiving statistics at West Virginia: 71 catches, 861 yards and 4 touchdowns McCartney came into the program with sky high expectations and while he appeared in 43 games finished his career with modest numbers. McCartney left the team during his junior season but returned for his final year. While he finished his career, there were plenty of reason to believe that the potential never matched the results on the field.

Receiving statistics at West Virginia: none McManus was the highest rated prospect in the class of 2012 but never made it to campus as he was forced to enroll at Atlanta Sports Academy for a prep year then signing with Marshall. McManus made the move from wide receiver to tight end there and finished with 102 catches for 1,212 yards and 10 touchdowns with the Herd over his three year career with the program.

Receiving statistics at West Virginia: 84 catches, 1,898 yards and 17 touchdowns Gibson was one of the most heralded prospects in the 2013 class and after redshirting during his first season got off to a slow start during his freshman year. However, over his final two seasons Gibson errupted onto the scene and developed into one of the primary deep threats in college football. Gibson had one season of eligiblity remaining but elected to forego his senior year to enter the 2017 NFL Draft where he was selected in the fifth round by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Receiving statistics at West Virginia: 60 catches, 726 yards and 7 touchdowns Durante busted onto the scene as a true freshman and hauled in 24 passes for 378 yards and five touchdowns. An electric athlete with the ball in his hands, Durante took a step back in his sophomore year with 331 yards and two scores. While he was impressive from a physical standpoint, it never seemed to fully click for Durante and after a bizarre off-season he would not be with the team at camp and then announce his decision to leave the program and transfer to Florida Atlantic.

Receiving statistics at West Virginia: 10 catches for 102 yards and a touchdown Banks is a little different from the rest of this list considering that he is a tight end and not a wide receiver. The athletic pass catcher played two seasons with West Virginia making a minimal impact. Elected to enter the transfer portal after his second season with the program and ended up at Akron.

Receiving statistics at West Virginia: 64 catches for 676 yards and 3 touchdowns. Prather was the prime pass catching target on the recruiting trail in the 2021 class and the Mountaineers were able to land their man. A big, athletic pass catcher Prather enrolled in January to start his career. The four-star took some time but showed flashes of how good he could be and stepped into a larger role in year two. He was third on the team in receiving and with two years left but elected to enter the transfer portal.

Receiving statistics at West Virginia: 15 rushes for 87 yards and 10 catches for 74 yards Gallagher was key target for West Virginia in the 2023 recruiting class and the Mountaineers reeled in a number of offers from top level programs. He eventually committed to the Big 12 Conference program and is slated to begin his career in the fall where he is slated to play inside wide receiver. Spent his first year as part of the rotation.

Farmer was a key target for West Virginia in the 2024 recruiting class and the program was able to bring him up on an official visit in June despite a commitment to Pittsburgh. He would flip, but initially to UCF before but the Mountaineers would not let up and was able to bring him back for an unofficial visit in December. That led to Farmer flipping his commitment to the Mountaineers giving the program a dynamic slot.